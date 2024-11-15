sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Good News! 24 Coastal Villages in Odisha Recognised By UNESCO as 'Tsunami Ready'

Published 12:35 IST, November 15th 2024

Good News! 24 Coastal Villages in Odisha Recognised By UNESCO as 'Tsunami Ready'

Twenty-four coastal villages in Odisha were recognised by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO as 'Tsunami Ready'

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Discover The Best Of New Zealand's Coastal Gems With These Beaches
Twenty-four coastal villages in Odisha were recognised by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO as 'Tsunami Ready' | Image: Unsplash
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

12:35 IST, November 15th 2024

Good News