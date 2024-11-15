Published 12:35 IST, November 15th 2024
Good News! 24 Coastal Villages in Odisha Recognised By UNESCO as 'Tsunami Ready'
Twenty-four coastal villages in Odisha were recognised by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO as 'Tsunami Ready'
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Twenty-four coastal villages in Odisha were recognised by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO as 'Tsunami Ready' | Image: Unsplash
