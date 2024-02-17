GOOD NEWS: Banihal-Sangaldan Section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link to Open on THIS Date

Advertisement

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Update: In a major boost for commuters, the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project will open on Tuesday, February 20. PM Modi is likely to inaugurate the section by virtually flagging off a train from Sangaldan.

The Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section is 48.1-kilometre-long and is part of India’s most ambitious railway project. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project seeks to integrate the Kashmir Valley with the Jammu region and the national rail networkThe rail link has a total length of 272 kilometres out of which 161 kilometres have already been commissioned.

According to the railways, the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 15,863 crore, is ready for operation and the existing train services from Baramulla to Banihal will now be extended up to Sangaldan, a town near the district headquarters of Ramban.

All about Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link

Talking about the project, a senior railways official said, "Spanning the challenging terrain of the Pir Panjal ranges, the USBRL aims at establishing an all-weather, comfortable and economically-feasible transportation network, connecting remote Himalayan areas with the rest of the country."

"It features 16 bridges -- 11 major ones, four minor ones and one road overbridge. More than 90 per cent of this section is in tunnels, with a total of 11 tunnels covering 43.37 kilometres, including the country's longest transportation tunnel, T-50, stretching 12.77 kilometres in the Khari-Sumber section," a senior official associated with the project said.

"For safety and rescue, there are three escape tunnels with a combined length of 30.1 kilometres. Additionally, the section includes 30 curves spanning 23.72 kilometres. To further enhance passenger safety and comfort, several advanced features have been incorporated, such as ballastless tracks and canted turnouts (a first for the Indian Railways)," he added.

Besides, CCTV monitoring and state-of-the-art tunnel-safety technology, including ventilation and firefighting systems, are some of the other added safety features.

(With PTI Inputs)