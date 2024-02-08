Advertisement

Bengaluru: After remaining out of bounds for two years, the Tumakuru Road flyover in Bengaluru is expected to be open for heavy vehicles in a couple of weeks, after getting clearance from the experts.

The Tumakuru Road flyover connects Goraguntepalya to Parle G toll plaza.

On December 25, 2021, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had banned entry of all types of vehicles on the flyover after it found fault with three prestressed cables during a routine inspection.

In February 2022, light motor vehicles were allowed to ply on the flyover after repair works were carried out, but prohibition on heavy vehicles continued.

To open the flyover for movement of heavy traffic, load testing is required. The traffic police have been approached by the NHAI to facilitate load testing on the flyover. The testing will be carried out in three days. During the test, movement of all types of vehicles will be prohibited on the flyover.

The tests are likely to start on January 16, though the details are subject to clearance from traffic police.

On these three days, traffic diversions will come up at some places for smooth flow of testing work. All vehicles moving towards Nagasandra from Yeshwantpur side and vice-versa will be diverted to the road below the flyover.

According to NHAI officials, the task of installing additional strengthening cables is completed. Testing will be done on the flyover for close to 60 hours by running trucks on it. Experts will make an assessment following the flyover test. Once the flyover gets a green signal from the authorities, it will be open for movement of heavy vehicles in a couple of weeks, officials said.