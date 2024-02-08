English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 18:37 IST

Good News: Bengaluru's Tumakuru Road Flyover to Open for Heavy Vehicles After 2 Years. Details Here

Bengaluru's Tumakuru Road flyover will be open for movement of heavy vehicles after 2 years.

Manisha Roy
flyover
Load testing is required to open the flyover for movement of heavy traffic. (Representative image) | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: After remaining out of bounds for two years, the Tumakuru Road flyover in Bengaluru is expected to be open for heavy vehicles in a couple of weeks, after getting clearance from the experts. 

The Tumakuru Road flyover connects Goraguntepalya to Parle G toll plaza. 

Advertisement

On December 25, 2021, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had banned entry of all types of vehicles on the flyover after it found fault with three prestressed cables during a routine inspection. 

In February 2022, light motor vehicles were allowed to ply on the flyover after repair works were carried out, but prohibition on heavy vehicles continued.

Advertisement

To open the flyover for movement of heavy traffic, load testing is required. The traffic police have been approached by the NHAI to facilitate load testing on the flyover. The testing will be carried out in three days. During the test, movement of all types of vehicles will be prohibited on the flyover. 

The tests are likely to start on January 16, though the details are subject to clearance from traffic police.

Advertisement

On these three days, traffic diversions will come up at some places for smooth flow of testing work. All vehicles moving towards Nagasandra from Yeshwantpur side and vice-versa will be diverted to the road below the flyover.

According to NHAI officials, the task of installing additional strengthening cables is completed. Testing will be done on the flyover for close to 60 hours by running trucks on it. Experts will make an assessment following the flyover test. Once the flyover gets a green signal from the authorities, it will be open for movement of heavy vehicles in a couple of weeks, officials said. 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Discussion on Interim Budget 2024-25 to Resume in RS Today

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi for 'Consuming Liquor' in Bihar

    India News29 minutes ago

  3. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World30 minutes ago

  4. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News31 minutes ago

  5. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement