DA Hike Latest News: After Kerala, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government announced another 4 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for its employees on Thursday. This marks the second increase in DA within the same year.

Earlier last month, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced a four per cent increase in DA.

Comparatively, central government employees get DA at a rate of 46 per cent. With the recent increase, the DA for state government employees in West Bengal has reached a total of 14 per cent.

This leaves a gap of 32 per cent between the DA rates of central and state government employees.