Advertisement

New Delhi: Exciting news for travellers! In a major development, airports in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are set to introduce automated immigration clearances in a bid to expedite immigration checks, a leading Business portal reported. The new system will seamlessly authenticate entries and departures using cutting-edge face recognition or fingerprint technology.

This directive, mandating approval from the Cabinet, is designed to simplify legal processes, alleviate security and immigration challenges, distribute international aviation privileges, and cultivate the essential infrastructure to position airports, such as the one in the National Capital, as competitive transit hubs.

Advertisement

The biometric-centric system will encompass automated immigration clearances, eliminating the necessity for physical passport verification. Additionally, it will incorporate facial recognition or fingerprints for authenticating passenger identities. Initially, this facility will be implemented exclusively for international travelers. Access will later extend to Indian citizens after the government launches the issuance of e-passports.

Earlier, the civil aviation ministry had asked airport operators to look at the successful biometric models being used in other countries for smooth travel of air passengers.

Advertisement

During a meeting with an advisory group, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asked airport operators to promote Digi Yatra, which provides for contactless, seamless movement of passengers at various checkpoints at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT). Currently, Digi Yatra is available for domestic passengers at 13 airports, including Delhi, Mumbai and Varanasi.

The airport operators were also tasked with presenting biometric-enabled models being successfully used in other countries, according to an official release. Scindia had stated the Digi Yatra facility will be available at 25 more airports in 2024.

Advertisement