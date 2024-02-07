Updated January 29th, 2024 at 17:47 IST
Good News! Delhi Metro Shifts Colour Code to Golden For Aerocity–Tughlaqabad Corridor
The revised colour code will be implemented on the upcoming Delhi Aerocity–Tughlaqabad Metro corridor, which is a crucial part of Phase 4, spanning 23.62 kms.
New Delhi: In a notable development, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has modified the colour code of the upcoming Delhi Aerocity–Tughlaqabad metro corridor from silver to golden in Phase 4.
This decision aims to enhance visibility and convenience for passengers. The upcoming Phase 4 will run from Delhi Aerocity to Tughlaqabad Metro which will be functional as ‘silver’ to ‘golden’ for better visibility and convenience for the metro commuters.
As per the Delhi Metro official, this new decision has been taken since the golden colour can be displayed more prominently and will be more visible on the metro trains rather than the silver colour code, which tends to get mixed with the overall silvery texture of the stainless steel body of the Metro trains. While commenting on the development, DMRC Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communications) Anuj Dayal said that the selection of ‘golden’ as the colour code would ensure better visibility on trains and would be more convenient for the passengers.
HOW COLOR CODES WORK ON THE DELHI METRO
For easier identification and making passengers travelling hassle-free, the Delhi Metro has colour-coded all its operational corridors. Each metro corridor is depicted by a specific colour code that is displayed prominently on the body of the trains. For example, a train operating on the blue line from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida/Vaishali has a blue strip below the window. The Delhi Metro has colour-coded all its operational corridors for easier identification by the passengers. A coloured strip indicating the colour code of that particular corridor is displayed prominently on the body of the trains.
According to the DMRC officials, the newly-inducted Delhi Metro corridor will run from Aerocity to Tughlaqabad Metro stations. Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 will be 23.62 kilometres long with 15 stations. This corridor will connect the Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh Violet Line with the Airport Express Line and will provide connectivity to many new areas in the southern part of the national capital. This corridor is expected to be made operational by March 2026.
HERE ARE THE FOLLOWING METRO LINES
Red Line – 1
Yellow Line – 2
Blue Line – 3/4
Green Line – 5
Violet Line – 6
Airport Express Line
Pink Line – 7
Magenta Line – 8
Grey Line – 9
Published January 29th, 2024 at 17:47 IST
