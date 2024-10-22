Published 10:58 IST, October 22nd 2024
Good News: Emaar India to Invest Rs 2,000 Cr in Mumbai Region in 6-7 Years
UAE-based realty developer Emaar is planning to invest up to Rs 2,000 crore in Mumbai and its surrounding areas in the next six-seven years
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UAE-based realty developer Emaar is planning to invest up to Rs 2,000 crore in Mumbai and its surrounding areas in the next six-seven years | Image: X/DDNewslive
