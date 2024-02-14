Nitin Gadkari added that this project is crucial for Majuli's development and will improve the lives of local residents. | Image: ANI/Representative

Advertisement

Dispur: India's Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari approved Rs 382.10 crore to build a new 2-lane highway linking Majuli island to Jorhat town in Assam, according to reports.

This highway constructed will be on the newly designated NH 715K. In addition to this, a flyover spanning a total length of 20.479 km has also been planned for the project, along with service roads.

Advertisement

Details of Project Slated to Connect Majuli to Jorhat

Gadkari stated in a post on X, that the initiatives aim to establish direct road connectivity between Jorhat and Majuli to address the current lack of such a link.

According to reports, people in Majuli rely on ferries to cross the Brahmaputra river, which can be risky during floods. This new road will provide much-needed year-round connectivity, boosting the local economy and tourism. Further reports add that the initiative will also cut travel time and costs for residents.

Advertisement

Gadkari added that this project is crucial for Majuli's development and will improve their lives.