Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 21:13 IST

Good news for Assam! Centre Sanctions ₹382 Cr Highway Connecting Majuli Island to Jorhat

A flyover spanning a total length of 20.479 km has also been planned for the project, along with service roads.

Digital Desk
Nitin Gadkari added that this project is crucial for Majuli's development and will improve the lives of local residents.
Nitin Gadkari added that this project is crucial for Majuli's development and will improve the lives of local residents. | Image:ANI/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Dispur: India's Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari approved Rs 382.10 crore to build a new 2-lane highway linking Majuli island to Jorhat town in Assam, according to reports. 

This highway constructed will be on the newly designated NH 715K. In addition to this, a flyover spanning a total length of 20.479 km has also been planned for the project, along with service roads. 

Advertisement

Details of Project Slated to Connect Majuli to Jorhat 

Gadkari stated in a post on X, that the initiatives aim to establish direct road connectivity between Jorhat and Majuli to address the current lack of such a link.

According to reports, people in Majuli rely on ferries to cross the Brahmaputra river, which can be risky during floods. This new road will provide much-needed year-round connectivity, boosting the local economy and tourism. Further reports add that the initiative will also cut travel time and costs for residents.

Advertisement

Gadkari added that this project is crucial for Majuli's development and will improve their lives.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 21:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

6 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

7 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

7 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

8 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

8 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

8 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

8 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

8 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

11 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

a day ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

a day ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Watch: Ishaan Khatter Steps Out With Bae Chandni Bainz For Valentine's

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. Jay Shah ends speculations regarding Rohit Sharma's captaincy

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  3. 'Milan' Aimed at Boosting Maritime Cooperation Among 51 Nations: VAdm

    Defence27 minutes ago

  4. Congress Today Has Been Hijacked by Anti-national Forces: Assam CM Sarma

    Lok Sabha Elections29 minutes ago

  5. Aamir Says Movies Like Laapata Ladies Register Low Box Office Openings

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo