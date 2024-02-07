Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project in Karnataka which will be renamed as Bengaluru Business Corridor has received a nod from the state government’s Pre-Tender Scrutiny Committee. The tender notification for the projects is expected to be issued shortly. The cost of 73.03-km long road project, which is likely to decongest the city, has been finalised at Rs 27,000 crore. The road project was first proposed 18 years ago and the project cost has more than doubled since then.

After effecting a few modifications in the proposal, the state govt’s scrutiny panel on Thursday gave the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) the green signal for the global tendering process. A senior BDA official said that the notification could be released by Monday (January 29) or even before that. This will be the third time that BDA will be calling for tenders after the previous rounds elicited no response.

PRR project: Eight-lane access-controlled expressway

The eight-lane access-controlled expressway will create a half-circle around the city and traverse through the three taluks of Bengaluru North, Bengaluru East, and Anekal. The project will include service roads to provide entry and exit points.

The road project will be a public-private partnership venture on the design, build, finance, operate and transfer model.

Officials said that the concessionaire who comes forward to fund this project will be given a 50-year lease to operate and manage it whereas the toll collection and advertisement rights will be awarded to the contractor.

Proposed in 2007, the PRR project was initially supposed to have a length of 65.5 km and would come up on 1,810 acres of land with an estimated cost of Rs 11,500 crore. However, the project was delayed due to land acquisition issues and subsequent litigations which more than doubled the cost.

According to sources, an additional 8 km has been added to the project after which the project is now estimated to cost Rs 27,000 crore. Sources revealed that 73.03 km-long PRR will come up on 2,569 acres and 29.5 guntas of land. The road project will commence from Tumakuru Road (NH-48) and pass via Dodabballapur Road, Bellary Road, Old Madras Road, Whitefield Road and end on Hosur Road (NH-44).