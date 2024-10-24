sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Good News For Bus Marshals Who Got Terminated Last Year In Delhi, Details Inside

Published 19:23 IST, October 24th 2024

Good News For Bus Marshals Who Got Terminated Last Year In Delhi, Details Inside

AAP government announced that those bus marshals who lost their job in 2023 will be hired as civil defence volunteers for 4 months to tackle pollution crisis.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bus marshals who were terminated in October 2023 to be hired as Civil Defence Volunteers in Delhi for 4 months
Bus marshals who were terminated in October 2023 to be hired as Civil Defence Volunteers in Delhi for 4 months | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:23 IST, October 24th 2024