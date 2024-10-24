Published 19:23 IST, October 24th 2024
Good News For Bus Marshals Who Got Terminated Last Year In Delhi, Details Inside
AAP government announced that those bus marshals who lost their job in 2023 will be hired as civil defence volunteers for 4 months to tackle pollution crisis.
Bus marshals who were terminated in October 2023 to be hired as Civil Defence Volunteers in Delhi for 4 months | Image: X
