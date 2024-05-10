Advertisement

New Delhi: On election day, eligible voters will receive free transport from the polling places to their houses thanks to a partnership between the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi and a bike taxi firm. The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office and Rapido are collaborating to overcome transportation bottlenecks and encourage individuals to exercise their democratic right to vote as Delhi gets ready for the Lok Sabha polls on May 25. This is according to a statement from the Delhi CEO's office. On election day, eligible Delhi voters will have the option to take advantage of a complimentary trip from the polling places to their residence, according to an agreement with Rapido.

Free Ride For Voters

Voters may easily reserve and take advantage of a free bike ride on election day by using the Rapido app after casting their vote. The announcement stated that an elector will be picked up by a committed rider from the polling place, and their safe return home will be guaranteed.

Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, P. Krishnamurthy, stated: "We hope to make voting easy and to motivate residents to participate in the democratic process by providing free bike rides on election day. Ensuring that every eligible voter may cast their ballot without any obstacles is crucial because every vote matters."

With 80 lakh subscribers, Rapido has a pool of eight lakh bike riders in Delhi. According to the announcement, the availability of bike riders in Delhi will be supported and guaranteed at the assigned polling places.