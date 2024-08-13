Published 17:47 IST, August 13th 2024
Good News For Gujarat Govt Employees on Vande Bharat Train Travel, Details Here
Gujarat government has announced that state government employees will get reimbursement for travelling in Vande Bharat express train under LTC policy.
Gujarat government employees to get reimbursement for travelling in Vande Bharat Express under LTC | Image: PTI
