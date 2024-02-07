The GMDA will soon repair arterial roads to ensure smooth commuting. | Image: Pixabay

Gurugram: Thousands of commuters in the city struggle daily while travelling on roads riddled with potholes. As several craters have cropped up at various stretches, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has announced to fill the craters by February-end.

The GMDA will soon repair arterial roads to ensure smooth commuting. The decision was taken by the govt body during a meeting with the traffic police to discuss various facets of road safety.

According to sources, GMDA CEO A Sreenivas has ordered the concerned officials to identify such stretches and ensure their timely repairs.

He also directed them to ensure speed signboards are designed according to IRC guidelines.

Work of installing 111 smart traffic signals worth Rs 12.5 crore is underway at various junctions in the city.

Sources revealed that additionally, 29 intersections in sectors 58 to 115 have been identified for the second phase of the project for vehicular movement improvement.

The project which was conceptualised in 2020, got a nod from the administration in August 2021. With a deadline of January 2024, a contractor received the work order in June last year. However, only 20% of the work is complete, and the project has faced a delay of several months.