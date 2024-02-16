Updated February 16th, 2024 at 15:11 IST
Good News For Mumbaikars: First Phase of Gokhale Bridge To Be Open By Month End
Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, closed since 2022, to partially reopen for light vehicles; reconstruction efforts face challenges.
After a lengthy wait of 15 months, residents of Andheri can finally see a glimmer of hope as the first phase of the Gokhale Bridge is set to open by the end of this month. The Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen's Association recently shared the news on their Twitter handle, indicating that the bridge will initially cater to light motor vehicles.
This development marks a significant milestone in the extensive saga of the Gokhale Bridge. Closed in November 2022 due to severe structural issues, the bridge underwent a series of challenges during its reconstruction phase. A thorough inspection revealed distress in essential components like RCC columns, tie beams, girders, deck slab, and bearings, primarily attributed to corrosion.
The reconstruction process commenced in April 2023, following the demolition efforts initiated by the Western Railway in December 2022. Despite encountering hurdles such as steel shortages and flooding at fabrication plants, the project persevered, albeit with delays.
