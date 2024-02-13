Good News: NMMT To Start Bus Services on Atal Setu Soon; Fare, Route Details Here

Advertisement

New Delhi: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) announced that Mumbaikars will soon be able to travel via public transport services across the Atal Setu. “We have planned at least four services and two air-conditioned electric buses will ply through the bridge,” a leading news portal quoted NMMT manager Yogesh Kaduskar as saying.

During its inaugural journey, Bus number 115 will serve commuters travelling from Nerul to Mantralaya, encompassing the Kharkopar belt and Ulwe region along the 52-kilometre route. For affordable travel, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport has set the fare for this journey at a flat rate of Rs 90.

However, it is yet to be ascertained if public transport services will have to pay the toll taxes meant for private buses or if any concessions will be granted.

“I am excited to witness the successive launch of multiple public transport services on the #AtalSetu! I’ve always stressed that the real impact of infrastructure projects is felt when they benefit the average Mumbaikar. Thank you, CM @mieknathshinde Ji, for being receptive to my suggestions,” former Union Minister Milind Deora wrote on X.

I am grateful to CM @mieknathshinde Ji for his prompt action on my request for a new bus route on the Atal Setu. It's crucial to prioritize public transportation on all upcoming major infrastructure projects.



On January 5th, I had written to the @MMRDAOfficial Commissioner &… pic.twitter.com/4zimTdLO28 — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) February 8, 2024

Atal Setu or MTHL is India's longest bridge. Spanning approximately 21.8 kilometres, this six-lane marvel comprises a remarkable 16.5 kilometres over the sea and 5.5 kilometres over land. The bridge slashes travel times between Mumbai and key destinations such as Pune, Goa, and South India.