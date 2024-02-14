Updated February 14th, 2024 at 00:24 IST
Good News for NE: NH-6 Receives Rs 1,700 Crore for 4-Lane Section to Ease Congestion in Mizoram
In a post on X, Nitin Gadkari said that this project will also reduce the length of the existing National Highway by 25 km, from Vairengte to Sairang.
Aizwal: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has sanctioned Rs 1,742.11 crore for the construction of a new 24.41 km long four-lane N Kawnpui (N Mualvum) – Sairang section on National Highway 6 (NH-6), located alongside the Silchar-Valrengte-Sairang road in Mizoram's Aizawl and Kolasib districts, as per the Ministry's official press release.
In a post on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, Union Minister Gadkari said that this road infrastructure project — which will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode as part of National Highway (Original) – North East (NH(O)-NE) — aims to improve traffic flow in the area, circumventing local traffic interference.
Furthermore, in his post, Gadkari said that this project would also help circumvent heavily populated areas, reduce congestion, and generally increase road safety for the city of Aizawl. Finally, the post notes that the project is also aimed at cutting the length of the existing national highway by 25 km, from Vairengte to Sairang.
Published February 14th, 2024 at 00:24 IST
