Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Noida Airport Gets High-Speed Rail Link: 25 Stations Planned | See Full List

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will hand over the detailed project report (DPR) to the Yamuna Authority by April 4th.

Digital Desk
Noida Airport to Delhi's IGIA 80 minutes travel time relief possible
NCRTC Unveils 25-Station Plan for Noida Airport High-Speed Rail Link | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida: A new high-speed rapid rail project is set to reduce travel time between Noida International Airport and Indira Gandhi Airport. Passengers will be able to complete the journey in just 45 minutes thanks to trains operating at speeds of up to 140 kilometres per hour. 

The project's detailed project report (DPR) outlines plans to connect Noida Airport to the rapid rail system, specifically the Namoh Bharat/Metro line, via several key routes including Ghaziabad, Greeno West, Surajpur, Pari Chowk, and Yeida City.

Advertisement

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will hand over the detailed project report (DPR) to the Yamuna Authority by April 4th. Under this plan, NCRTC will take charge of operating the rapid rail and metro services linking Noida Airport and Ghaziabad.  It will be the inaugural venture of NCRTC into metro operation.

To accommodate the high-speed rapid rail's selective station stops, a dedicated loop will be constructed, said reports. Initially, the service will cater to 25 stations, with potential expansion to 38 stations in the future. Minor adjustments to the alignment have been implemented based on updates in both the feasibility report and the detailed project report (DPR).

Advertisement

Stations Between Ghaziabad and Noida Airport

  1. Siddharth Vihar (Ghaziabad)
  2. Ghaziabad South
  3. Around Greater Noida West Sector-16
  4. Greater Noida West Char Murti Chowk
  5. Ecotech-12
  6. Greater Noida West Sector-2
  7. Greater Noida West Sector-3
  8. Greater Noida West Sector-10
  9. Greater Noida West Sector-12
  10. Knowledge Park-5
  11. Police Line Surajpur
  12. Surajpur
  13. Malakpur
  14. Ecotech-2
  15. Knowledge Park-3
  16. Gamma-1
  17. Pari Chowk
  18. Omega-2
  19. Pai-3
  20. Ecotech-IE
  21. Ecotech-6
  22. Dankaur
  23. Yeida North Sector-18
  24. Yeida Central (Sector-21 and 35)
  25. Noida International Airport

As per the DPR, the stretch between Ghaziabad and Noida Airport will have a total of 25 stations, comprising 11 stations for the rapid rail and 14 for the metro. Notably, both the rapid rail and metro services will share the same track. The metro trains will consist of three coaches, while the rapid rail trains will have eight coaches. The principal hub of the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) is situated in Sarai Kale Khan, with another in Ghaziabad.

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

13 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

13 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

21 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee's Alleged Killers Caught On CCTV

    Videos11 minutes ago

  2. India beat England: Team India clinch 5-match series after beating ENG

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Centre mandates minimum age criteria for class 1 admission to 6+years

    Education13 minutes ago

  4. CUET UG 2024 registration to begin today evening

    Education14 minutes ago

  5. Centre’s Infra Push: 2,000 Rail Projects Worth Rs 41,000cr Inaugurated

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo