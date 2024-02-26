Advertisement

Noida: A new high-speed rapid rail project is set to reduce travel time between Noida International Airport and Indira Gandhi Airport. Passengers will be able to complete the journey in just 45 minutes thanks to trains operating at speeds of up to 140 kilometres per hour.

The project's detailed project report (DPR) outlines plans to connect Noida Airport to the rapid rail system, specifically the Namoh Bharat/Metro line, via several key routes including Ghaziabad, Greeno West, Surajpur, Pari Chowk, and Yeida City.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will hand over the detailed project report (DPR) to the Yamuna Authority by April 4th. Under this plan, NCRTC will take charge of operating the rapid rail and metro services linking Noida Airport and Ghaziabad. It will be the inaugural venture of NCRTC into metro operation.

To accommodate the high-speed rapid rail's selective station stops, a dedicated loop will be constructed, said reports. Initially, the service will cater to 25 stations, with potential expansion to 38 stations in the future. Minor adjustments to the alignment have been implemented based on updates in both the feasibility report and the detailed project report (DPR).

Stations Between Ghaziabad and Noida Airport

Siddharth Vihar (Ghaziabad) Ghaziabad South Around Greater Noida West Sector-16 Greater Noida West Char Murti Chowk Ecotech-12 Greater Noida West Sector-2 Greater Noida West Sector-3 Greater Noida West Sector-10 Greater Noida West Sector-12 Knowledge Park-5 Police Line Surajpur Surajpur Malakpur Ecotech-2 Knowledge Park-3 Gamma-1 Pari Chowk Omega-2 Pai-3 Ecotech-IE Ecotech-6 Dankaur Yeida North Sector-18 Yeida Central (Sector-21 and 35) Noida International Airport

As per the DPR, the stretch between Ghaziabad and Noida Airport will have a total of 25 stations, comprising 11 stations for the rapid rail and 14 for the metro. Notably, both the rapid rail and metro services will share the same track. The metro trains will consist of three coaches, while the rapid rail trains will have eight coaches. The principal hub of the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) is situated in Sarai Kale Khan, with another in Ghaziabad.