Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Good News For Noida: Test Landings at Jewar Airport in March, First Flight in October

Noida Lates News: For better connectivity, the Noida (Jewar) International Airport will get a new expressway spanning approximately 32 kilometres.

Digital Desk
Test Landings at Noida (Jewar) Airport in March, First Flight in Oct
Test Landings at Noida (Jewar) Airport in March, First Flight in Oct | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida (Jewar) International Airport Latest News: Here comes good news for Noida residents! Though an official confirmation is awaited, the latest reports suggest that Noida International Airport in Jewar is expected to begin test flights in March-April. While the terminal building of the airport is on the verge of completion, the runway and air traffic control (ATC) building has already been finished for over a month.

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) claimed that approximately 7,800 people are working day and night to complete the work at the earliest. The commencement of interior work for the terminal building is imminent, and is expected to be finalised within the coming four months.

Advertisement

Last month, during a meeting, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that a trial landing on the runway be conducted in February and, with this goal in mind, it is necessary to expedite the runway construction, lighting and other processes.

According to reports, the Airport Authority has initiated the installation of reflectors and signage along the runway, while concurrently setting up equipment and machinery within the Air Traffic Control (ATC) building.

Advertisement

Moreover, for better connectivity, the Noida International Airport will get a new expressway spanning approximately 32 kilometres.

This expressway, slated to connect Kalindi Kunj in Delhi to Agra Express via Noida Sector-150, is intricately linked to the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway through a rotary in Delhi. The National Highway Authority of India Limited (NHAI) is overseeing the construction of this expressway. 

Advertisement

Besides, an official had stated that the Noida airport, coming up in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjoining Delhi, will get direct metro, high-speed rapid rail and road connectivity. The Noida airport will serve 65 lakh passengers (per year) in 2024-25. This figure is expected to rise to seven crore passengers per year by 2042-43.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World23 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement