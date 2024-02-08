Advertisement

Noida (Jewar) International Airport Latest News: Here comes good news for Noida residents! Though an official confirmation is awaited, the latest reports suggest that Noida International Airport in Jewar is expected to begin test flights in March-April. While the terminal building of the airport is on the verge of completion, the runway and air traffic control (ATC) building has already been finished for over a month.

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) claimed that approximately 7,800 people are working day and night to complete the work at the earliest. The commencement of interior work for the terminal building is imminent, and is expected to be finalised within the coming four months.

Last month, during a meeting, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that a trial landing on the runway be conducted in February and, with this goal in mind, it is necessary to expedite the runway construction, lighting and other processes.

According to reports, the Airport Authority has initiated the installation of reflectors and signage along the runway, while concurrently setting up equipment and machinery within the Air Traffic Control (ATC) building.

Moreover, for better connectivity, the Noida International Airport will get a new expressway spanning approximately 32 kilometres.

This expressway, slated to connect Kalindi Kunj in Delhi to Agra Express via Noida Sector-150, is intricately linked to the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway through a rotary in Delhi. The National Highway Authority of India Limited (NHAI) is overseeing the construction of this expressway.

Besides, an official had stated that the Noida airport, coming up in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjoining Delhi, will get direct metro, high-speed rapid rail and road connectivity. The Noida airport will serve 65 lakh passengers (per year) in 2024-25. This figure is expected to rise to seven crore passengers per year by 2042-43.