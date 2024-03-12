Updated March 12th, 2024 at 17:09 IST
Good News for Odisha's Sambalpur: Nitin Gadkari Sanctions NH Projects Worth Rs 374 Crore
An allocation of Rs 374.17 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a 6-lane flyover at Ainthapali junction and a two-lane road over bridge on NH-53.
Bhubaneswar: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday, announced that he had sanctioned Rs 374.17 crore for national highway projects in Odisha's Sambalpur. Making the announcement on X, the Union Minister said that the Rs 374.14 crore was being allocated for the construction of a 3.5 km long, six-lane flyover at the Ainthapali junction and a two-lane road over bridge on NH-53 in Sambalpur district.
He said that the proposed six-lane flyover aims to alleviate heavy traffic congestion at Ainthapali Chowk. Additionally, the project incorporates the construction of a two-lane ROB, previously excluded from the Teleibani-Sambalpur four-lanning project on NH-53, the Union minister said.
A significant portion of NH-53, approximately 12 km, runs through Sambalpur city. However, the commuters witness traffic congestion in Ainthapali on the NH-53 as the Sambalpur-Rourkela Biju Expressway and another road, which leads to the airstrip at Jamadarpali, meet the highway at two separate crossroads in Ainthapali.
With inputs from PTI.
