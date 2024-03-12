×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

Good News for Odisha's Sambalpur: Nitin Gadkari Sanctions NH Projects Worth Rs 374 Crore

An allocation of Rs 374.17 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a 6-lane flyover at Ainthapali junction and a two-lane road over bridge on NH-53.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Uttarakhand's Road Infra Will Match US By 2024 Year-End, Says Nitin Gadkari
Uttarakhand's Road Infra Will Match US By 2024 Year-End, Says Nitin Gadkari | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday, announced that he had sanctioned Rs 374.17 crore for national highway projects in Odisha's Sambalpur. Making the announcement on X, the Union Minister said that the Rs 374.14 crore was being allocated for the construction of a 3.5 km long, six-lane flyover at the Ainthapali junction and a two-lane road over bridge on NH-53 in Sambalpur district. 

He said that the proposed six-lane flyover aims to alleviate heavy traffic congestion at Ainthapali Chowk. Additionally, the project incorporates the construction of a two-lane ROB, previously excluded from the Teleibani-Sambalpur four-lanning project on NH-53, the Union minister said.

A significant portion of NH-53, approximately 12 km, runs through Sambalpur city. However, the commuters witness traffic congestion in Ainthapali on the NH-53 as the Sambalpur-Rourkela Biju Expressway and another road, which leads to the airstrip at Jamadarpali, meet the highway at two separate crossroads in Ainthapali.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

14 minutes ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

19 minutes ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

44 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

an hour ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

an hour ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

5 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

5 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

7 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

17 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

20 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bond yields steady ahead of inflation data

    Business News4 minutes ago

  2. Groom Asks Bride to Apply Sindoor Breaks Stereotypes, Wins Hearts Online

    India News5 minutes ago

  3. Apple plans to launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air

    Web Stories7 minutes ago

  4. Google ties up with ECI to prevent spread of false information

    Tech 8 minutes ago

  5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates The Re-Developed Kochrab Ashram

    Videos8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo