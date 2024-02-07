English
February 1st, 2024

Good News For Pune Metro Passengers, Save HUGE On Weekday And Weekend Tickets From Today

Pune Metro Rail is introducing a digital E-Ticketing system using WhatsApp in order to improve the digital ticketing experience and expedite commuter travel.

Pune: Pune Metro Rail, a division of Maha Metro, is introducing "Go Green & Save More," a campaign that highlights environmentally sustainable travel. In order to provide a hassle-free commute, commuters are encouraged to adopt paperless choices, such as E-tickets, which offer a 10% discount during the week and a 30% discount on weekends.

Pune Metro: Save More On Tickets

Pune Metro Rail Project is introducing a digital E-Ticketing system using WhatsApp in order to improve the digital ticketing experience and expedite online travel. Without having to wait in line at ticket counters, commuters can now easily purchase metro tickets online. Starting on February 1, 2024, the Pune Metro is offering a 10% discount on digital tickets for weekday reservations. According to more details from Pune Metro's X handle, “Go Green & Save More... Make the smart choice for the environment with Pune Metro! Go paperless, opt for our E-tickets, and ensure a hassle-free, eco-friendly travel experience."

Pune Metro: Significant Milestone

Pune Metro has achieved a noteworthy milestone by reaching one crore ridership. From March 6, 2022, to January 24, 2024, 1.17 crore ridership was recorded, according to the official Pune Metro handle on X (previously Twitter). The handle thanked all Punekars for their part in reaching this significant milestone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled ten stations for public usage on March 6, 2022, during the first train's launching ceremony. August 1, 2023, saw the PM open eleven more stations. Of the 33.2 kilometers in total, 23.66 kilometers are currently open to the public, while the remaining 9.62 kilometers are still being built.

Pune Metro has increased train frequencies on both routes as of January 1, 2024. Trains will run every 7.5 minutes during peak hours (8 am–11 am and 4 pm–8 pm), and every 10 minutes during non-peak hours (6 am–8 am, 11 am–4 pm, and 8 pm–10 pm). There are now 113 daily journeys from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Civil Court and 80 from Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic.

February 1st, 2024

