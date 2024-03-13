×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 13th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

Good News For Sophian, 9-km Bypass On NH-444 to Benefit Kashmir's Apple Bowl

The Sophian Bypass on NH-444 will streamline the transportation of Shopian's apple produce to markets, boosting the local economy

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Shopian received a major boost as the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry sanctioned Rs 224.44 crore to construct a bypass on National Highway-444
Shopian received a major boost as the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry sanctioned Rs 224.44 crore to construct a bypass on National Highway-444 | Image:Representative Image (Credit: Generated By Gemini)
Srinagar: Shopian received a major boost as the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry sanctioned Rs 224.44 crore to construct a bypass on National Highway-444. This new bypass will significantly benefit Shopian, particularly its famed apple industry. 

By creating a 2-lane configuration with a paved shoulder along an 8.925 km stretch, the project will streamline the transportation of Shopian's apple produce to markets, boosting the local economy. 

The announcement was made by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. He further emphasised the project's strategic importance for connecting Shopian to neighboring districts and improving overall connectivity and road safety in the region.

"In Jammu & Kashmir, an allocation of Rs 224.44 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of the Shopian Bypass on National Highway-444, transforming it into a 2-lane configuration with a paved shoulder. This development, spanning 8.925 Km in the Shopian district, will executed using the EPC Mode," Gadkari said in a post on X on Tuesday.

He said linking Shopian District with Pulwama on one side and Kulgam on the other within the Union Territory of J-K, the project holds strategic significance.

"It is poised to significantly benefit apple growers in south Kashmir, particularly in Shopian district, known as the 'Apple bowl of the valley', by facilitating swift transportation of produce to markets. The overall impact includes improved connectivity and heightened road safety measures," Gadkari said.

With inputs from PTI

Published March 13th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

