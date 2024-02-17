English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 19:39 IST

Good News for Uttarakhand: Centre Approves Upgradation of 108 Roads

The upgradation of the Uttarakhand roads, which will cost approximately Rs 967 crore, has been taken up under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana.

Digital Desk
The 108 Uttarakhand roads slated for an upgrade cover a total length of over 1,100 km.
The 108 Uttarakhand roads slated for an upgrade cover a total length of over 1,100 km. | Image:PTI/ Representative
DEHRADUN, UTTARAKHAND: The Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh, on Friday, issued an approval letter notifying that the Centre has greenlighted the upgradation of 108 roads in the state of Uttarakhand. These roads, covering a total length of 1,197.207 km, will be upgraded at the cost of Rs 967.73 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Of the total amount, the Centre will cover Rs 803.85 crore while the remaining cost of Rs 163.88 crore will be borne by the state government.  

The Union Minister's letter stated that this approval was being given in light of the fact that hilly areas are frequently hit by natural disasters and that the people living in the hills have to face various hardships.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 19:39 IST

