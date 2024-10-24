sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Good News: India Approves $120 Million Space Fund, Rs 6798 Crore For Railways

Published 20:21 IST, October 24th 2024

Good News: India Approves $120 Million Space Fund, Rs 6798 Crore For Railways

India's Cabinet approved a $120M Venture Capital Fund for the space sector and ₹6,798 crore for railway projects, boosting jobs and infrastructure development.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Good News: India Approves $120 Million Space Fund, Rs 6798 Crore For Railways
Good News: India Approves $120 Million Space Fund, Rs 6798 Crore For Railways | Image: PTI/ISRO
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

20:21 IST, October 24th 2024