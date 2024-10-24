Published 20:21 IST, October 24th 2024
Good News: India Approves $120 Million Space Fund, Rs 6798 Crore For Railways
India's Cabinet approved a $120M Venture Capital Fund for the space sector and ₹6,798 crore for railway projects, boosting jobs and infrastructure development.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Good News: India Approves $120 Million Space Fund, Rs 6798 Crore For Railways | Image: PTI/ISRO
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
20:21 IST, October 24th 2024