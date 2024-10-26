Published 10:38 IST, October 26th 2024
Good News! Indian Railways to Run Special Vande Bharat Trains for Chhath | Check Routes, Timings
To accommodate Diwali rush, Indian Railways has scheduled four trips of the Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Patna, and 113 trips between Lucknow and
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Indian Railways to Run Special Vande Bharat Trains for Chhath, Check Routes, Timings | Image: YouTube Screengrab
