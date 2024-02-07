Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 09:05 IST

Good News Mumbaikars! Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge Set To Open For Public From This Date

A landmark milestone in public transport, the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge is set to open for the public by the end of February.

Ronit Singh
Good News Mumbaikars! Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge Set To Open For Public From This Date
Good News Mumbaikars! Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge Set To Open For Public From This Date | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: A landmark milestone in public transport, the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge is set to open for the public by the end of February amid mounting pressure on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).  

The concreting work in the under-construction bridge has now been completed, ensuring that at least one side of the bridge is opened for public transport by February 29. The bridge, however, will be closed again during the second girder launch and only light motor vehicles will be allowed in the first phase, claimed sources. 

Partly opening for the public by February end, the Gokhale Bridge will become fully operational by May 2024, according to civic sources. 

Gokhale Bridge: BMC Misses 5th Deadline

The Gokhale Bridge construction work is in full swing amid complaint from local residents who sent letters to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh, seeking appointment of senior officials to monitor the construction work daily. 

The anger behind local residents mounted after BMC missed the fifth deadline of February 15 to open one side of the east-west connector and extended till February 29. 

In order to partly open the bridge, the works of casting, painting, construction joint work, street lighting, direction board and testing are underway, with completion likely on February 23.  

The bridge was closed for vehicular and pedestrian movement on November 7, 2022, after it was declared unsafe in an audit. The bridge was completely demolished by the Western Railway in March 2023. The contractor appointed by the BMC started reconstruction work in April 2023.

However, the deadline to open one side of the bridge was extended for several reasons from May 31 to September 2023, then to Diwali, afterwards to December 2023 and February 15 to February 29. 

 


 


 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 09:05 IST

