  • Good News: New High-Speed Expressway to Link Bengaluru and Mangaluru Soon

Published 10:13 IST, November 16th 2024

Good News: New High-Speed Expressway to Link Bengaluru and Mangaluru Soon

This proposed expressway aims to boost connectivity between Karnataka’s southern and coastal regions, reducing travel time significantly for commuters.

Expressways
Good News: New High-Speed Expressway to Link Bengaluru and Mangaluru Soon | Image: Representative image
