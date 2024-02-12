English
Updated February 11th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

Good News! Noida Metro Extends Ticket Validity to Last Entire Day, Not Just 30 Minutes

With this modification, passengers no longer need to have their tickets checked again if their journey exceeds 30 minutes.

Digital Desk
Noida Metro Blue Line Extension Project Delayed
Noida Metro | Image:ANI
New Delhi: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has implemented a significant change to assist passengers. Now, tickets for the Noida-Greater Noida Metro line will remain valid all day long. Previously, tickets were only valid for 30 minutes, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Here's What's New and Why it's Good for Noida Metro Commuters:

Extended Duration: NMRC has revised the ticket regulations. Consequently, tickets will now be valid for an entire day instead of just 30 minutes, easing the commute for daily metro riders.

Seamless Travel: With this modification, passengers no longer need to have their tickets checked again if their journey exceeds 30 minutes. They can avoid waiting in line again, making the metro boarding process faster.

NMRC's Managing Director, Dr. Lokesh M, stated that this change was implemented in response to commuters' grievances with the previous system. The decision aims to aid people and streamline operations for their benefit.

Passengers can now utilise the metro all day without concern about ticket expiration. Moreover, it may encourage more individuals to opt for metro travel for their daily commutes, which is beneficial for public transport and the environment.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

