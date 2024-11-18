Published 20:59 IST, November 18th 2024
Good News! Over 77 Lakh Digital Life Certificates Generated by Pensioners: Centre
Central and state government pensioners can use "Jeevan Pramaan", a biometric-enabled digital service, to have their DLCs issued.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Over 77 lakh digital life certificates generated by pensioners: Centre | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:40 IST, November 18th 2024