Updated March 20th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Good News! Spicejet to Launch Flights Ops From Delhi, Kolkata to Sikkim | Details Here

Providing seamless connectivity to major cities, the Pakyong airport in Sikkim will resume its calendars from March 31.

Reported by: Digital Desk
SpiceJet
Good News! Spicejet to Launch Flights Ops From Delhi, Kolkata to Sikkim | Details Here | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Sikkim: Enhancing connectivity between Northeast India and the national capital, the Airports Authority of India has announced that it will resume direct flight operations from the Pakyong Airport in Sikkim to Delhi and Kolkata. The flights will be operated by SpiceJet airlines. Providing seamless connectivity to major cities, the Pakyong airport will resume its calendars from March 31.

The operational difficulties on the tabletop runway prompted the halt in flight operations of the state’s only airport six months ago. Announcing the services, the AAI tweeted, “Mark your calendars for March 31st as @flyspicejet Airlines is all set to link this incredibly picturesque destination with two major cities of India, #NewDelhi and #Kolkata (sic).”

The airline will offer seamless operations on the Pakyong-Kolkata flight route daily whereas it will be connecting Pakyong to New Delhi five days a week.

The Gurugram-headquartered carrier will operate 78-seater aircraft on both routes. The flight will start its journey from Kolkata at 8.05 am and will land in Pakyong at 9.35 am. The return journey will begin at 10.30 am and reach its final destination, Kolkata, at 12.10 pm.

On the Sikkim-Delhi route, the flight will take off from Delhi at 9.45am and arrive at the Sikkim airport around 12.40 pm. The return journey will begin at 1.10pm and end at 4.10 pm when the flight reaches Delhi.

From New Delhi, the flight will take off at 9.45 am and land at the Sikkim airport around 12.40 pm. The return flight will take off at 1.10 pm and reach New Delhi at 4.10 pm, PTI reported.
 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

