The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh is slated to get five new airports in a span of one month, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday. Scindia was speaking at the virtual function for the inauguration of flight service by IndiGo from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad.

Key Details About 5 UP Airport Inauguration

Ayodhya airport will be expanded and the runway will be extended to allow landing of bigger aircraft and operation of international flights.

Five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month, which will take the total number of airports in the state to 19.

The airports will come up in the following cities in the state:

Azamgarh

Aligarh

Moradabad

Chitrakoot

Shravasti

The second phase expansion of Ayodhya airport will start soon and that more flights will be connecting the city.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. On that day, IndiGo and Air India Express operated flights to Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be held on January 22.