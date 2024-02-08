English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

GOOD NEWS: Uttar Pradesh to Have 5 New Airports Soon | Details Inside

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on January 11 said five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month

Srinwanti Das
The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features like insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rain water harvesting, landscaping with fountains, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, solar power plant.
The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh is slated to get five new airports in a span of one month, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday. Scindia was speaking at the virtual function for the inauguration of flight service by IndiGo from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad. 

Key Details About 5 UP Airport Inauguration

  • Ayodhya airport will be expanded and the runway will be extended to allow landing of bigger aircraft and operation of international flights.
  • Five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month, which will take the total number of airports in the state to 19.
  • The airports will come up in the following cities in the state:
  • Azamgarh
  • Aligarh
  • Moradabad
  • Chitrakoot
  • Shravasti
  • The second phase expansion of Ayodhya airport will start soon and that more flights will be connecting the city.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. On that day, IndiGo and Air India Express operated flights to Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be held on January 22.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement