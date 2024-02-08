English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

GOOD NEWS: Women Power Boost for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor

According to the NCRTC sources, this move furthers the agency’s efforts in breaking established gender norms in the transport sector

Srinwanti Das
RRTS
NCRTC aims to involve more women employees in the operations of the next 25-km stretch of Ghaziabad’s Duhai Depot to Meerut (south) RRTS corridor as well | Image:X/NCRTC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a push for women employment in the country, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) aims to involve more women employees than men in the operations of the next 25-km stretch of the RRTS corridor, which runs from Ghaziabad’s Duhai Depot to Meerut South, sources said.

Operations on the recently inaugurated 17-km-long primary section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor already involve more women staff than men.

Advertisement

“NCRTC aims to involve more women employees in the operations of the next 25-km stretch of Ghaziabad’s Duhai Depot to Meerut (south) RRTS corridor as well,” a source in NCRTC told news agency PTI.

“At the recently inaugurated 17-km primary section, the ratio of women staff involved in the operations is more than 50 per cent and we aim to keep the same ratio of staff in the next stretch as well.

Advertisement

According to the NCRTC sources, this move furthers the agency’s efforts in breaking established gender norms in the transport sector.

Crucial Role Women Play in the Functional 17-km Stretch of the RRTS Corridor

Women working in the functional 17-km stretch of the RRTS corridor are playing a crucial role in handling important duties such as station control and management, operation control centre, train attendants and customer care among others, the NCRTC said earlier.

The NCRTC commenced the trial run for Namo Bharat trains between Duhai and Meerut South stations of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor on December 29, according to an official statement.

Advertisement

Next Segment of RRTS

The 25-km stretch between Duhai and Meerut South station is the next segment of the RRTS corridor set to be operationalised for the public after the priority section, which was inaugurated earlier this year, the NCRTC earlier said, adding that this section encompasses a total of four stations — Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar North, Modi Nagar South and Meerut South.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement