New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cracker of a comment during his most trending interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has left Pakistan prattled. Speaking to Republic TV, former Pakistan interior minister Hussain Fawad Chaudhry made a gibberish comment saying, "PM Modi's relations with Indian Muslims will suffer if he doesn't have good relations with Pakistan". Fawad Chaudhry's comments come at a time when Pakistan's economy is crumbling and prices of basic amenities have skyrocketed. Milk is being sold at Rs 210 per litre while flour is being rationed as the economy continues to grapple and is nothing but on a ventilator. PM Modi, during the special edition of Nation Wants To Know with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, had said that India has moved far ahead and it can't plan its development with Pakistan as a reference.

“If Indian Prime Minister Modi thinks that the nation can move ahead without having any ties with Pakistan, let me tell you that New Delhi's bad ties with Pakistan will reflect on the leadership's relationships with the Indian Muslims,” added Fawad. Fawad said that a community having a population of 20 crore cannot be termed as a minority, in reference to Indian Muslims, adding that they could destabilise several parts of the country.

Further, he claimed that if New Delhi has good relations with Islamabad then it would benefit India and will open gates to central Asia and Afghanistan. "PM Modi said in the interview that India has nothing to do with Pakistan and claimed that they have moved far ahead. But this is all about how one thinks. Good relations with Pakistan can ensure that gates to Afghanistan and Central Asia remain open for India," said Chaudhry.

What PM Modi Said

In an exclusive interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India should not bother much about Pakistan, adding that the country has moved forward with its own goal.

"We shouldn’t bother much about Pakistan. We shouldn’t bother much about whether Pakistan changes its approach. For the last 10 years, I have put a lock on Pakistan being a factor in running India."

Further referring to Pakistan’s dwindling economy, and crisis due to food shortage, PM Modi said, "Let Pakistan manage 2 square meals. We don’t need to waste our time. We have moved far ahead. We can’t plan our development with Pakistan as a reference. We should instead think about our new generations and take care of them."

Times When Fawad Praised INDI Leaders:

These comments by Chaudhry come days after he heaped praises upon Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's bail, criticising the Modi government.

After CM Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court of India on Friday, Chaudhary said that it was good news for moderate India. "Modi G Lost another battle #Kejriwal released... good news for moderate India," he said in a post on X.

Earlier, Chaudhary praised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over one of his poll speeches against the Prime Minster. Pakistan's former Information and Broadcasting minister shared Rahul's speech targetting BJP and PM Modi with the caption "Rahul on fire." Fawad's post received sharp criticism from the BJP.