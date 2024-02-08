Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:21 IST

Goodbye FASTags? NHAI To Test New GPS-based Tolling, Last Date To Update FASTag

GPS tolling to replace current RFID-based FASTag system for toll payments.

Manasvi Asthana
The government has mandated that FASTags with incomplete KYC will be deactivated or blacklisted by banks after January 31, 2024.
The government has mandated that FASTags with incomplete KYC will be deactivated or blacklisted by banks after January 31, 2024. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

NHAI to implement GPS-based toll collection on multiple routes in India to alleviate toll booth congestion. The pilot will undergo testing on specific highway stretches before nationwide implementation according to Anurag Jain, Secretary of the Roads Ministry. Global Positioning System (GPS) tolling is set to replace the existing FASTag system which relies on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for toll payments directly deducted from the linked prepaid or savings account.

The newly developed system capable of tracking precise vehicle locations has sparked privacy concerns. NHAI asserts that the system is in the developmental phase and its large-scale implementation will follow adequate considerations and responses to privacy issues.

Advertisement

What is a GPS system and how does it work?

A GPS system effectively reduces queues at toll booths by eliminating the necessity to wait for FASTag deductions. This system will be integrated into new vehicles that come equipped with built-in GPS devices. However, for older vehicles the installation of GPS devices will be required to benefit from this streamlined tolling process.

Advertisement

After January 31, 2024 banks are required to deactivate or blacklist FASTags with incomplete KYC, as mandated by the government.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World23 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement