NHAI to implement GPS-based toll collection on multiple routes in India to alleviate toll booth congestion. The pilot will undergo testing on specific highway stretches before nationwide implementation according to Anurag Jain, Secretary of the Roads Ministry. Global Positioning System (GPS) tolling is set to replace the existing FASTag system which relies on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for toll payments directly deducted from the linked prepaid or savings account.

The newly developed system capable of tracking precise vehicle locations has sparked privacy concerns. NHAI asserts that the system is in the developmental phase and its large-scale implementation will follow adequate considerations and responses to privacy issues.

What is a GPS system and how does it work?

A GPS system effectively reduces queues at toll booths by eliminating the necessity to wait for FASTag deductions. This system will be integrated into new vehicles that come equipped with built-in GPS devices. However, for older vehicles the installation of GPS devices will be required to benefit from this streamlined tolling process.

After January 31, 2024 banks are required to deactivate or blacklist FASTags with incomplete KYC, as mandated by the government.