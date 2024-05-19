Advertisement

We all know that mothers can forgive just about anything—except, perhaps, the one dreaded mistake that makes you wish the ground would swallow you whole. Yes, we’re talking about the infamous act of forgetting you left the milk on the stove until it boils over and creates a milky mess. Many of us have been there, botching the one task assigned by Mom and facing her inevitable wrath.

This was the exact scenario for one man from Delhi, who humorously embraced his impending 'doom' and shared his experience on Reddit. Using the username @Kasoori_Methi, he posted a snapshot showing milk spilled all over the kitchen counter and even onto the floor, a testament to his forgetfulness.

Check out the viral reddit post:

With a witty caption, he wrote, "I was wondering where’s this crackling sound coming from only to realise that death is inevitable," before cheekily adding a Hindi saying, “Darne se kya hoga, ek na ek din sabko marna ha (What’s the use of fearing? Everyone has to face death one day).”

He also mentioned that his father was home at the time, yet both of them missed the milk mishap. He concluded with, "Khair, khatra abhi tala nhi hai, mammi ko pata chalega to seedhe maut (Well, danger isn’t imminent yet, but if Mom finds out, it might as well be the end of me).”

User reactions on the post:

Unsurprisingly, the post quickly went viral, drawing laughter and sympathy from the online community. One commenter joked, “I thought the kitchen floor was white then I realised that OP has spilled the milk all over. OP, tumhe yaadon me rakkha jayega (OP, you will be remembered).” Another quipped, “I suggest leaving the milky way just to be on the safer side.”

Others offered practical advice and creative solutions. “Just clean it up. Mom won’t care as long as its clean,” suggested one user. Another commenter humorously proposed, “Say that door was open, a stray cat entered and spilled it and ran away. Make some paw-like impressions in the milk spilled.”