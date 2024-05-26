Advertisement

Jammu: A goods train derailed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu region on Sunday causing a complete halting of train movement on the route, which leads to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra. The incident took place in Bajalta area of Jammu, which blocked both up and down lines on Jammu-Katra-Udhampur train route. After the incident, the trains enroute to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine have been halted.

According to the reports, no major incident occurred during the incident, as the train, which derailed, was heading to its destination at very normal speed. During the incident, one of the wagons of the goods train reportedly detached from the engine and went off the tracks. The engine along with other wagons were later sent to their destination.

Goods train also derailed in Telangana's Damarcherla

As per the officials, due to the derailment of a goods wagon, the Vande Bharat train has also been stopped.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the train derailed following a wrong signalling by a train traffic official. The railway officials are at the spot and further legal action into the matter is being taken.

On the other hand, a goods train travelling on the Guntur-Secunderabad route derailed near Vishnupuram in Telangana's Damarcherla on Sunday. Two wagons went off the tracks. A video has also surfaced, wherein derailed wagons of the train can be seen. A team was sent to the spot to inspect the site of the derailment.

Emergency teams have been dispatched to the site, and an investigation into the cause of the derailment is underway.

