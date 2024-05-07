Advertisement

With a symbolic gesture of an index finger imprinted in ink, the Google Doodle on Tuesday honored the continuation of India's historic democracy exercise and the start of the third phase of voting in the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024. The doodle, which replaced Google's famous logo on its homepage, included an image of an elevated index finger covered in ink, a sign associated with the democratic process of Indian elections. Users who click on the Doodle are taken to search results relating to the most recent information about the Indian elections.

Google Doodles: Know In Details

Google Doodles are short, temporary alterations to the Google logo that honor a range of national and international themes, including holidays, noteworthy events, and notable individuals who have made major contributions to society.

Lok Sabha Elections phase 3: Key Candidates

Voting in 93 constituencies spread across 11 states and Union Territories for the third of seven phases of India's 18th general election got underway at 7 am on Tuesday. Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Supriya Sule of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Dimple Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, and Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh are some of the well-known figures competing in this phase. On Tuesday, in the third round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024, these prominent contenders will square off against their opponents.



Across these 93 constituencies, there are up to 1351 candidates competing for the votes of 17.24 crore eligible voters, of which 8.39 crore are women. We have the following states and union territories where elections will take place in this phase: Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). There was no opposition when the BJP won the Surat seat.