Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

Google Lays Off 100 More Employees, Acknowledges 'Difficult Decision' in Email

The corporation acknowledged the difficult decision, made it clear that qualified employees will get severance pay in an email to individuals who were impacted.

Digital Desk
Google layoffs 2024
Google layoffs 2024 | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Google has announced yet another wave of layoffs that would presumably impact about 100 workers. 

There are layoffs in a number of divisions at Google, including Google Assistant, core engineering teams, and hardware. 

Advertisement

The corporation acknowledged the difficult decision and made it clear that qualified employees will get severance pay in an email to individuals who were impacted.

The IT giant is reportedly giving staff members the opportunity to reapply for open positions across divisions. 

Advertisement

But in April, individuals who aren't able to find another job will have to leave the organization. The email guarantees that those who are laid off will have access to information on state unemployment benefits and outplacement assistance.

Google announced earlier this week that hundreds of positions were being cut from the hardware, core engineering, and Google Assistant departments. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World23 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement