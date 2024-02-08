Advertisement

Google has announced yet another wave of layoffs that would presumably impact about 100 workers.

There are layoffs in a number of divisions at Google, including Google Assistant, core engineering teams, and hardware.

Advertisement

The corporation acknowledged the difficult decision and made it clear that qualified employees will get severance pay in an email to individuals who were impacted.

The IT giant is reportedly giving staff members the opportunity to reapply for open positions across divisions.

Advertisement

But in April, individuals who aren't able to find another job will have to leave the organization. The email guarantees that those who are laid off will have access to information on state unemployment benefits and outplacement assistance.

Google announced earlier this week that hundreds of positions were being cut from the hardware, core engineering, and Google Assistant departments.

