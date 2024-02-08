Updated January 16th, 2024 at 14:47 IST
Google Lays Off 100 More Employees, Acknowledges 'Difficult Decision' in Email
The corporation acknowledged the difficult decision, made it clear that qualified employees will get severance pay in an email to individuals who were impacted.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Google has announced yet another wave of layoffs that would presumably impact about 100 workers.
There are layoffs in a number of divisions at Google, including Google Assistant, core engineering teams, and hardware.
Advertisement
The corporation acknowledged the difficult decision and made it clear that qualified employees will get severance pay in an email to individuals who were impacted.
The IT giant is reportedly giving staff members the opportunity to reapply for open positions across divisions.
Advertisement
But in April, individuals who aren't able to find another job will have to leave the organization. The email guarantees that those who are laid off will have access to information on state unemployment benefits and outplacement assistance.
Google announced earlier this week that hundreds of positions were being cut from the hardware, core engineering, and Google Assistant departments.
Advertisement
Published January 16th, 2024 at 14:34 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire ProposalWorld23 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.