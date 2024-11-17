Published 22:26 IST, November 17th 2024
Governance Remains Unclear and Uncertain: J&K Congress Chief Criticises Ally National Conference
Jammu and Kashmir Congress unit chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Sunday termed the governance in the Union Territory "hazy".
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
J-K Congress chief Karra criticises ruling NC for delay in formation of government business rules | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:26 IST, November 17th 2024