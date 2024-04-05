×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

Government Allows Exports of Essential Goods to Maldives Despite Tensed Ties

Despite tense ties between Male and New Delhi amid rising Chinese influence, Indian government has allowed limited exports of essential commodities to Maldives.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rice
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Government has allowed limited exports of essential commodities, including sugar, wheat, rice, and onions, to the Maldives, the government said on Friday, even as ties between Male and New Delhi remained tense amid rising Chinese influence.

India, a leading exporter of rice, sugar and onions, has imposed various curbs on exports of these food commodities to keep a lid on local prices ahead of general election.

Shipments of these commodities in the 2024/25 finiancial year which started on April 1 to Maldives "will be exempted from any existing or future restriction/prohibition on export," the government said in a notification.

The South Asian country has allowed exports of 124,218 metric tons of rice, 109,162 tons of wheat flour, 64,494 tons of sugar, 21,513 metric tons of potatoes, 35,749 tons of onions, and 427.5 million eggs to the Maldives.

The Maldives, which has traditionally had close ties to India, is pivoting towards Beijing since new President Mohamed Muizzu was elected in October on a promise to end the country's pro-India stance. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

