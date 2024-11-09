Published 21:56 IST, November 9th 2024
Government Earns Over Rs 650 Cr From Scrap Disposal During Special Cleanliness Campaign
The Centre has earned over Rs 650 crore from disposal of scrap during the recently-concluded cleanliness campaign.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Centre earns over Rs 650 cr revenue from scrap disposal during special cleanliness campaign | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:56 IST, November 9th 2024