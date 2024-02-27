English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

Government Extends Ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, for Another 5 Years

The govt extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K, for 5 more years for continuing activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Press Trust Of India
Home Minister Amit Shah said that anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures.
Home Minister Amit Shah said that anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir (JeI), for five more years for continuing activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said. He also said anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures. "Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for five years," he wrote on X.

The home minister said the organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Advertisement

The outfit was first declared an 'Unlawful Association' on February 28, 2019.

In a notification, the Union home ministry said the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir has been indulging in activities which are prejudicial to internal security and public order and have the potential to disrupt the unity and integrity of the country.

Advertisement

The home ministry has listed 47 cases registered against the JeI and that includes an NIA case for collection of funds used to encourage violent and secessionist activities.

The funds were also used by the active cadres and members of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba and other terrorist organisations through a well-established network of their cadres to organise violent protests, create public unrest and communal disharmony, thus creating a sense of fear and insecurity in Jammu and Kashmir and all over the country.

Advertisement

Another NIA case was registered against the members and cadres of JeI, including Ameer Mohammed Shamsi, chief executive of Al-Huda Educational Trust (AHET), for receiving the funds through AHET, Rajouri, in the name of JeI even after its ban in February 2019.

The funds were used by the members in anti-national activities in the region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

The AHET was formed by the top leadership of the JeI and seven top leaders including accused Ameer Mohammed Shamsi who were the trustees of AHET.

The home ministry said JeI is in close touch with militant outfits and is continuously supporting extremism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.

Advertisement

The JeI is supporting claims for secession of a part of the Indian territory from the Union and supporting terrorist and separatist groups fighting for this purpose by indulging in activities and articulations intended to disrupt the territorial integrity of India. It is involved in anti-national and subversive activities in the country intended to cause disaffection, it said.

The home ministry said it is of the opinion that if the unlawful activities of the JeI are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will take the opportunity to escalate subversive activities, including an attempt to carve out an Islamic State out of the territory of India and escalate secessionist movements, support militancy and incite violence in the country.

Advertisement

The central government is firmly of the opinion that having regard to the activities of the JeI, it is necessary to declare it as an "unlawful association' with immediate effect, the home ministry said.

Therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the central government hereby declares the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, as an unlawful association for a period of five years, the notification said.

Advertisement

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and has been taken from a syndicated feed. 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Miz

Miz left stranded

2 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

2 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

4 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

4 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

4 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

4 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

4 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

4 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

4 hours ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

5 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

5 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

5 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

6 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

a day ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Superstars and Duds: Players whose fortunes shifted in IND vs ENG series

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  2. Sneham Actress Lena Announces Marriage Gaganyaan Astronaut Prasanth Nair

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  3. Indian Army Boosts Bridging Capability with DRDO-L&T Modular Bridge

    Defence27 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi urged MSMEs to focus on quality and durability

    Economy News32 minutes ago

  5. RBI directive on cross-border payments aims to stop forex frauds

    Business News32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo