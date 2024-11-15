Published 16:54 IST, November 15th 2024
Delhi Government Offices to Implement Staggered Timings Amid 'Severe' Air Quality
Delhi CM Atishi has announced the new timings for the government offices amid rising air pollution.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi CM announces new govt office timings | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:42 IST, November 15th 2024