Published 14:21 IST, July 31st 2024

Governor Arif Mohammed Appeals Countrymen to Come to the Aid of the Victims

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday appealed to everyone across the country to come to the aid of the victims of the massive landslides

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
Image: PTI
