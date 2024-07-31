Published 14:21 IST, July 31st 2024
Governor Arif Mohammed Appeals Countrymen to Come to the Aid of the Victims
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday appealed to everyone across the country to come to the aid of the victims of the massive landslides
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday appealed to everyone across the country to come to the aid of the victims of the massive landslides | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:21 IST, July 31st 2024