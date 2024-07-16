Published 16:54 IST, July 16th 2024
Union Budget 2024: Centre Calls All Party Meet on July 21 Ahead Of Parliament's Budget Session
The government has convened an all-party meeting on July 21 ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which will start next Monday, sources said.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Govt Calls All-Party Meeting on July 21 Ahead of Budget Session | Image: X
