Published 16:54 IST, July 16th 2024

Union Budget 2024: Centre Calls All Party Meet on July 21 Ahead Of Parliament's Budget Session

The government has convened an all-party meeting on July 21 ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which will start next Monday, sources said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Govt Calls All-Party Meeting on July 21 Ahead of Budget Session
Govt Calls All-Party Meeting on July 21 Ahead of Budget Session
  • 2 min read
14:56 IST, July 16th 2024