Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 07:40 IST

Govt committed to providing better healthcare facilities for people of J-K: MoS Pawar

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Srinagar, Sep 21 (PTI) The central government is committed to providing better infrastructure and healthcare facilities for people of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Tuesday.

As part of the Union government's ongoing public outreach programme, the minister laid the foundation stone for a 50-bedded hospital at Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar said the vaccination programme is being run smoothly and successfully across the country with nearly 80 crore inoculations effected so far.

She said the government is committed to providing better infrastructure and healthcare facilities for the general public.

At the public health centre, Pahalgam, Pawar addressed a gathering of health officials and also interacted with the local people.

The minister took part in a series of events and activities during the extensive public outreach programme that witnessed participation of public officials, elected public representatives and delegations, besides beneficiaries of government schemes.

Along with District Development Council (DDC) chairperson and forest officers, the MoS took part in a plantation drive organised by the Department of Forest and called for making such pro-environment activities as part a routine.

Pawar inspected the stalls installed by various departments like agriculture, horticulture, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), health, social welfare, handloom/handicrafts, industries and commerce, youth services and sports, NRLM, animal and sheep husbandry to showcase the schemes, goods and services provided by them.

She was briefed about the achievements made by the respective departments in the centrally-sponsored and flagship schemes of the government.

The minister interacted with the beneficiaries and felicitated them with welfare benefits in the form of sanction orders, hearing aids, motorised tricycles.

DDC, Block Development Council (BDC) and Panchayat Raj Institution members and councillors, besides number of delegations met the minister and interacted with her on different issues. They raised various demands concerning the healthcare facilities, including upgradation of infrastructure in their respective areas.

Pawar assured the public representatives and delegations that he will address their issues and demands in a time-bound manner.

The public representatives and delegations thanked the minister for conducting a full-fledged outreach visit to the area.

Later, the minister visited Aru and took stock of the pace and quality of work going on the under-construction sub-centre there.

She stressed for establishment of the sub-centre as per the standard guidelines so that quality healthcare is ensured for the people of the remote area. PTI SSB MIJ KJ

Published September 22nd, 2021 at 07:40 IST

