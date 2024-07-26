Published 00:44 IST, July 26th 2024
Govt Doctors Go on Indefinite Strike in Haryana, Services Hit in Hospitals; Talks Going On
The strike has been called by the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA), which represents government doctors in the state, to protest the non-fulfilment of their various demands. The strike impacted health services in the state.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Govt Doctors Go on Indefinite Strike in Haryana, Services Hit in Hospitals; Talks Going On | Image: PTI (Representational)
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
00:44 IST, July 26th 2024