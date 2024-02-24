Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 18th, 2022 at 20:01 IST

Govt hospital doctors to face action if they prescribe branded medicines instead of generic drugs: Chhattisgarh CM

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Raipur, Apr 18 (PTI) Doctors in government hospitals in Chhattisgarh will face stringent action if they prescribe branded medicines instead of generic drugs to patients, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Monday.

Taking stock of the state government's 'Shri Dhanwantri Generic Medical Store' scheme while chairing a review meeting here on Monday, Baghel expressed resentment over branded medicines being prescribed in government hospitals, an official statement said.

It said the CM had received information that government doctors were prescribing branded medicines despite being repeatedly instructed against it.

The state government had launched 'Shri Dhanwantri Generic Medical Store' in October to provide generic medicines at affordable rates to help the poor segment of society, and under the scheme run by the urban administration and development department, 159 medical stores were opened providing discounts ranging from 50 per cent to 71 per cent on MRP.

Soon after the instructions of the CM, the principal secretary of the health department issued a directive to district collectors and Chief Medical and Health Officers (CMHOs) to ensure strict compliance, the release said. PTI TKP BNM BNM

Published April 18th, 2022 at 20:01 IST

