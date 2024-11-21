sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Arvind Kejriwal | Air Pollution | Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Govt Lists 15 Bills Including Waqf Bill For Winter Session Of Parliament

Published 18:53 IST, November 21st 2024

Govt Lists 15 Bills Including Waqf Bill For Winter Session Of Parliament

The government has listed 15 bills, including one to amend the waqf law and five new ones, for the the winter session of Parliament starting on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Govt lists 15 bills including waqf bill for winter session of Parliament
Govt lists 15 bills including waqf bill for winter session of Parliament | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:53 IST, November 21st 2024