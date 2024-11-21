Published 18:53 IST, November 21st 2024
Govt Lists 15 Bills Including Waqf Bill For Winter Session Of Parliament
The government has listed 15 bills, including one to amend the waqf law and five new ones, for the the winter session of Parliament starting on Monday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Govt lists 15 bills including waqf bill for winter session of Parliament | Image: ANI
18:53 IST, November 21st 2024