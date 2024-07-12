sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 17:04 IST, July 12th 2024

Govt May Introduce Amendments to Laws to Push Banking Sector Reforms in Budget Session

The govt is likely to introduce amendments to Banking Regulation Act 1949 and other laws to push banking sector reforms during the upcoming Budget session.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Banking
Govt May Introduce Amendments to Laws to Push Banking Sector Reforms in Budget Session | Image: Goodreturns
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:04 IST, July 12th 2024