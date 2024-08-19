Published 14:42 IST, August 19th 2024
Govt Primary School Headmaster Suspended for Making Children Carry Bricks in UP
The incident occurred at Bisauli Primary School, and the video was uploaded on August 12. In the footage, children were seen engaged in manual labor.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP Headmaster Suspended After Video of Students Carrying Bricks Goes Viral | Image: PTI/ Representational
